The multi-talented Justin Timberlake is celebrating Father’s Day with his kids. The versatile singer and actor shared two sons, Silas and Phineas, with his wife, Jessica Biel. To commemorate Father's Day, Timberlake took to social media and penned a heartfelt letter to his two boys. In his Instagram post, the singer expressed that his two boys are his greatest gift in life. He expressed that he has learned more about himself every day since he became a dad. Take a look at what the singer had to say!

Justin Timberlake pens a heartfelt letter on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake wrote a sweet Father's Day tribute for his boys. Celebrating the important day on Instagram, the 43-year-old singer uploaded photographs of his sons, Silas and Phineas. On Instagram, he referred to them as his two greatest gifts.

In one of the photos, Timberlake clutched the back of Silas' head. The photo appears to be from backstage on the singer's tour. Silas was wearing a Forget Tomorrow World Tour jacket. On the other hand, he proudly held his smaller son on his shoulders while staring up at him. He then expressed himself in the caption and wrote that he learns something about himself every day every day because they chose him to be their father.

He wrote, “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys... to lift you up, show you how high you can take this life, and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to bombard you with annoying dad jokes all along the way. I adore you both very much. Thank you for giving me my highest purpose."

Timberlake then shared just what he and his family had planned for the big day. He revealed they were going to play a game where everyone just chills, and he watched the final round of the US Open.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have two kids

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have two young boys. The pair have been married since 2012, and they have two children: Silas and Phineas. Despite being Hollywood stars, Biel and Timberlake wish to keep their sons out of the spotlight.

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, on April 8, 2015. Silas is named after Timberlake's maternal grandpa, Bill Silas Bomar. He has the same middle name, Randall, as his father.

Phineas Timberlake, Biel, and Timberlake's second child, was born during the summer of 2020. Timberlake did not reveal anything about his baby until his January 2021 visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

