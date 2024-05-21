'You Can Call It Angels': Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Baby Bump As She Shares Pic Alongside Husband

Vanessa Hudgens, known for her roles in movies like High School Musical, and her husband Cole Tucker, a professional baseball player, recently melted hearts with their adorable Instagram post. The couple, aged 35 and 27 respectively, captured a sweet moment together on a baseball diamond.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Radiate Joy in Adorable Couple Picture

In the picture, Hudgens sported a chic white bodycon dress and a Los Angeles Angels hat, while Tucker looked dashing in his baseball uniform, both smiling brightly for the camera. Hudgens captioned the post,"'You can call it faith, you can call it angels, you can call it whatever you want' 😉", quoting 1994's Angels in the Outfield.

Before Mother's Day, Hudgens shared more joy with her fans by posting photos on Instagram in a beautiful white knit dress that gracefully displayed her baby bump. "Mother’s Day is around the corner. Make sure you treat all the hardworking Mommas out there!" she wrote in the caption.

She added a stylish Kurt Geiger Mini Denim Kensington Bag and a bold oxblood red lip to her ensemble. Another photo depicted her by an outdoor stairwell, radiating happiness and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Vanessa Hudgens's unforgettable Oscars moment: Pregnancy announcement and glamorous red carpet

The excitement didn't stop there. Earlier this year, on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, Hudgens surprised everyone by revealing her pregnancy. Hosting the pre-show once again, she expressed her gratitude to ABC Network and The Academy for the opportunity. The red carpet was indeed a memorable one for Hudgens, as she described it as one for the books, sharing more glimpses of her glamorous evening.

“Thank you @abcnetwork & @theacademy for having me as your pre show host once again. Best time 🥰,” After the event, Hudgens posted on Instagram. She shared three pictures of herself wearing a turtleneck gown. Some photos also showed Hudgens getting ready for the big event.

As she posted more pictures on the red carpet, She added, “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books 😝🥳🥰”.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's journey, from their romantic moments on the baseball field to the glamorous lights of the Oscars, serves as a heartwarming reminder of love, family, and the joy of impending parenthood. As they prepare to embrace this new chapter in their lives, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their journey together

