Return Of Marvel Television Label Might Result In More Independent Shows

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe show that came out in 2021 was WandaVision and the series completely mesmerized the audience. Ever since then, Marvel Studios has produced many other series including Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion. Even though not all of them received the same love as WandaVision, a lot of fans enjoyed them nonetheless.

However, one problem that people have faced with the MCU after Phase 3 ended was keeping track of all the movies and shows that Marvel was rapidly releasing for Pase 4 and 5. A lot of fans also thought that the quality of these projects was declining and left the fandom altogether. However, things might start to get better again.

What are Marvel’s plans to improve the situation?

The Marvel Spotlight Banner was formed recently which debuted with the standalone project Echo. During Disney’s Upfronts presentation this week, a few new projects and their release dates were announced by Marvel Studios. These projects included upcoming series like Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart.

Fans might remember that before the MCU shows, there were some other really popular shows based on Marvel comic books. Especially the Defenderverse shows such as The Defenders, Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It was also announced that the Marvel Television label which was behind these projects, is also making a comeback. Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum recently opened up about future plans.

What did Winderbaum say about future Marvel shows?

In a recent interview with ComicBook, where the main topic of discussion was the season 1 finale of X-Men ‘97, Brad Winderbaum, who is Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, talked about why the Marvel Television label is being brought back.

Winderbaum said that the decision was made to make Marvel shows more accessible for everyone. “We want to make sure that Marvel stays an open door for people to come in and explore,” he said. He explained that after Endgame, there was an obligation for people to watch every Marvel show and movie in order to watch any of them. Comic book fans, who are more inclined to watch something they like and then make it their entry point to browse the rest of the projects and watch the thing they like, were feeling compelled to watch everything.

“So part of the rebranding of Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, even Marvel Spotlight is to, I think, try to tell the audience, 'You can jump in anywhere. They're interconnected but they're not. You don't have to watch A to enjoy B. You can follow your bliss.” Winderbaum explained. He said that this step is to ensure that when people enter the world of Marvel TV shows, they can comfortably watch the things that they want and do not feel the need to watch something else to watch what they want to. Designing TV shows and movies in this way will definitely result in more people being interested in the MCU and what they have to offer. It will also let people comfortably watch the things they want ti watch instead of feeling compelled to watch everything.

