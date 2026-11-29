Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

You Can See Everything is a documentary film directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, following former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The film features Elizabeth Holmes, Nathan Fielder, Billy Evans, Amanda Seyfried , Christian Holmes IV, Noel Holmes, William Evans, and Invicta Evans as the subjects. Moreover, Fielder, Seyfried, Christopher Abbott, and Lance Oppenheim appear in re-enactments.

You Can See Everything Ending Explained

You Can See Everything spans three years and explores Elizabeth Holmes’ public image and personal relationships. In April 2023, 34 days before Holmes begins her punishment, she and her partner, Billy Evans, invite the filmmakers to document their lives at a rented beach house in California.

During their interviews, Nathan Fielder questions her about Theranos' failed blood-testing technology, but she maintains that she was previously misunderstood. He also uses Abbott and Costello's Who's on First? routine to illustrate their communication difficulties.

Cut to two years later, the filming is resumed with Fielder examining Billy’s growing influence over Elizabeth’s public image. Nathan discovers that her partner has been managing Holmes’ social media accounts, her likeness for advertisements, an AI-generated model, and restricting access to her. Fielder also sees a previously undisclosed letter through which Evans had negotiated a share of the documentary's profits.

To reconstruct conversations that were never filmed, Fielder brings in Amanda Seyfried, who previously portrayed Elizabeth in the mini-series The Dropout. Their search leads them to confront Billy, who admits to negotiating the financial arrangement and claims that Elizabeth Holmes knows about some aspects of it. He also makes threatening remarks about those he believes have wronged her.

Nathan Fielder subsequently visits Holmes, where she discusses her experiences and expresses discomfort with Seyfried's portrayal of her. Although she claims to approve of Evans' decisions, she remains vague about her knowledge of his financial arrangements. During a family visit, Fielder witnesses an emotional reunion between the couple, prompting him to reconsider their relationship.

The film's ending shifts attention towards Fielder himself, with Seyfried suggesting that he has become emotionally invested in Holmes rather than remaining an impartial observer. An on-screen update reveals that Billy Evans eventually relinquished his profit-sharing agreement before the documentary's release.

The final scene returns to previously unseen footage from the days before Holmes' sentence. Earlier, she had invited Fielder to swim in the ocean, but he declined because of his fear of water. However, this footage reveals that he eventually joined her for a swim.

This unexpected revelation adds to the central question: how much of what audiences have watched is an objective record, and how much has been shaped by selective storytelling? By ending with this previously withheld moment, the filmmakers leave viewers questioning not only Holmes' carefully constructed public identity but also Fielder's own role in shaping the story.

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