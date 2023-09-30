‘You can tell him I said that’: When Matt LeBlanc addressed Top Gear ‘rift’ with Chris Evans

The highly-anticipated return of the revamped Top Gear has been making waves in the media, but not all of the attention has been positive. Speculation and rumors surrounding a supposed feud between co-presenters Matt LeBlanc and Chris Evans have been circulating, leaving fans and critics curious about the state of their working relationship. In a 7-year-old interview with the Radio Times, Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role as Joey in Friends, addressed these allegations head-on, dismissing them as "a big load of bulls**t ."

LeBlanc sets the record straight: No feud with co-presenter Chris Evans

LeBlanc, who joined the Top Gear team following the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, wanted to set the record straight about his rapport with Chris Evans. "All this stuff that Chris and I are at war with each other is a big load of bulls**t. We've never had a rift," LeBlanc asserted, putting an end to the ongoing speculations. The actor turned presenter emphasized their shared passion for cars and the camaraderie they share while working on the show.

However, the road to the revamped Top Gear has not been without its challenges. The show faced criticism and backlash after a controversial filming incident near London's Cenotaph, for which Chris Evans publicly apologized. LeBlanc also commented on the ruthlessness of the British press, expressing his surprise at the intensity of media scrutiny surrounding the show.

The perfect pair: Blending LeBlanc's tech know-how with Evans' car charisma

LeBlanc's interview shed light on his perspective regarding the show's transition from its former hosts to the new line-up. He made it clear that he didn't have a hand in the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, and that he holds no ill will toward them. In fact, he extended his best wishes to the trio in their new Amazon Prime venture, The Grand Tour.

However Evans’ and LeBlanc’s unique approach in presenting the show, with LeBlanc's technical expertise and comedic background and Evans' focus on the aura and mystique of cars, promise an exciting and dynamic viewing experience for fans worldwide.

