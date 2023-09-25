‘You can’t have him, he’s mine’: When Blake Lively expressed thanks to Ryan Reynolds for being her ‘everything’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are everyone’s favorite couple. The couple keeps making the world go in awe of them as they keep sharing hilarious and beautiful moments on social media. Their compatibility and real-life chemistry are simply heartwarming. Lively and Reynolds seem to be straight out of a Hollywood film or a romantic novel. While they are known for their social banter, Blake Lively once expressed her gratitude to Reynolds for being her everything, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Blake Lively expressed her thanks to Ryan Reynolds for being her everything

As reported by Vanity Fair, in 2017, Blake Lively won the award for her work in The Shallows at the People's Choice Awards. She expressed her gratitude to her husband, Ryan Reynolds. While accepting the award, Lively made a speech in which she said, “Thank you to my husband, who is everything to me. You can’t have him, he’s mine!” Lively then joked.

The rest of her speech was unmistakably Reynolds-ian, full of self-deprecating humor that concealed an important message. She said, "I think this was a ploy to get me up here because I really love Westworld." She quipped about receiving the award from Luke Hemsworth.

Lively then went into a rant about her childhood fantasies of meeting the Spice Girls, but she had a point, and it was about girl power. Kristen Bell, who was in the crowd, was moved to tears by her remarks about how women can achieve anything.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are Hollywood’s it couple. The two first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 but remained friends for a very long time. The two were even trying to set each other up when they thought they could date each other. It was in 2011 that rumors started going around that Lively and Reynolds were dating, but it was in 2012 that they officially confirmed their relationship. The two got married in 2012 and vowed to stick with each other through thick and thin.

Shortly after getting married, the couple decided to have kids and start a family. In 2014, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named James. Just two years later, in 2016, they welcomed another daughter, Inez. After three years, Reynolds and Lively decided to expand their family and welcomed another baby girl, Betty. Meanwhile, the couple also welcomed their fourth child this year, whose name and identity have not been revealed yet.

