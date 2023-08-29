‘You can’t just kill everybody the first time': Henry Cavill starrer Highlander Reboot set to serve as prequel to original series?

Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot might be about to get a little more interesting than we thought. The Highlander franchise started in 1986 with a movie. It featured Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish swordsman who must fight his last immortal enemies. The franchise has grown to delve into other ventures as well, including original novels, an anime film, live-action TV movies, a flash animation series, and comic books. But in a recent interview the director of the upcoming series, Chad Stahelski opened up about his project for the first time.

Here's what Chad Stahelski had to say about the Highlander reboot

In 2016, it was announced that Chad Stahelski would be directing a Highlander reboot, and much to fans' joy, Henry Cavill was confirmed to be the star of the upcoming show in 2021. The director while talking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast revealed that he and his team are pulling from elements of the previous Highlander TV shows to create a franchise that the fans remember, as well as give something new and exciting to watch as well. Stahelski stated, "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline ‘there can only be one’, you can’t just kill everybody the first time."

The 54-year-old who's also the director of the John Wick franchise revealed in the podcast that their "story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that." But the makers of the show have also taken inspiration from the TV series. Stahelski reported, "We’ve also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we’re trying to do a bit of a prequel, a setup to The Gathering, so we have room to grow the property."

ALSO READ: John Wick: Chapter 4: Trailer: Keanu Reeves returns to unleash mayhem with insane action

Everything you know about the Highlander reboot

There have been rumors of a Highlander remake since 2008. Several directors have been attached to the project over the years, including names like Justin Lin and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, but unfortunately enough it's never gotten off the ground. Now, Chad Stahelski is the latest director to sign on and has seemingly been excited about the project. According to him, things are developing nicely as the creators and writers figure out a plotline for the upcoming show. Though not much is known as of yet, as per the reports the story is supposed to unfold like a modern tragedy rather than a fantastical drama.

ALSO READ: John Wick Chapter 4 Review: Keanu Reeves goes berserk with action in a long-drawn-out movie