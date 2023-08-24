'You come into my dressing room and eat my stuff': Sofia Vergara supports Heidi Klum amid 900 calorie fiasco

Heidi Klum is unleashing some major truth bombs and shutting down the outrageous claims that she's surviving on a meager 900 calories a day. Seriously, can we get a collective eye-roll for this nonsense? But fear not, because Heidi's got an A-team of supporters in her corner. During a juicy joint interview with the one and only Sofía Vergara, the truth about Heidi's snacking habits came spilling out.

Heidi Klum’s America’s Got Talent co-stars have her back

Heidi's America's Got Talent co-star and friend Sofía playfully set it right saying, "That’s not true because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff." And then, out of nowhere, Terry Crews swoops in with an "I believe [she eats Vergara’s food]." The camaraderie here is off the charts. Heidi, not one to back down, labeled these wild claims as "beyond bonkers." You go, girl!

But here's the kicker, Heidi's not just defending her own honor here. She also set it right to protect her fans from falling into the diet traps and trends. "I just hate when people lie like that because, especially, you know, there are so many people out there that follow or read this, and they say, 'Oh, she does this, so now I'm only gonna eat 900 calories,'" Heidi let out with a fiery spark.

Rewind to where the rumors about Heidi Klum came forth

Hold up, rewind the drama tape. It all started when some cheeky tabloids decided to spread the ludicrous story of Heidi's supposed 900-calorie diet. And let's just say, Heidi wasn't having any of that nonsense. She went full-on superhero and dropped an Instagram video with some straight-up real talk: “I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life and don’t believe everything that you read.” Mic drop!

Also, Heidi's not just setting the record straight – she's doing it with a purpose. She's not letting anyone – not even those pesky tabloids – mess with that mission. And can we talk about how she's gracefully handling all that chatter about the age gap between her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz? When a fan dared to mention it, Heidi brushed it off like the boss she is, saying, "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me." Bravo, Heidi!

So, let's all take a cue from Heidi and remember that we're too fabulous to let the gossip mill get under our skin.