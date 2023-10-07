‘You did not just ask me that’: How Anne Hathaway was offended by insensitive weight loss question during her USD 1.8 billion film preparation

In a press interview for Anne Hathaway's 2011 film, One Day, Canadian film critic and TV/radio personality Chris Van Vliet asked Hathaway about her iconic catsuit.

Inappropriate question for Anne Hathaway

Van Vliet asks, "Fans are really excited about this. It was a couple of days ago we finally saw the first photos of you as Catwoman." He continued "How do you fit into that suit?"

Anne Hathaway's response

With a chuckle, Hathaway tried to gracefully sidestep the body-shaming question by responding, "It takes three of us and a lot of lead time." She continued, mentioning her fitness regimen like "sit-ups, tricep curls," and "bench kicks." However, the interviewer's persistence led to a biting response from Hathaway, who exclaimed, "You did not just ask me that. What a forward young man you are! My goodness - how much weight?!"

Then the interviewer backtracked and attempted to distance himself from the question, Hathaway responded, "I've worked very hard to become Selena Kyle." The interviewer then said, "I know you have," and then thanked Hathaway for her time while apologizing, "I'm sorry if I offended you."

Anne Hathaway played the role of jewel thief Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in Christopher Nolan's 2012 The Dark Knight Rises which went on to gross $1,081,041,287 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The Dark Knight Rises also had Christian Bale playing Batman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as John Blake.

