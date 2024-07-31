'You Didn't Fix Anything': Eminem Reveals Why He Invented Slim Shady Persona In One-On-One Interview With Alter Ego

Eminem gained fame by introducing his alter ego Slim Shady, who connected with his fans. Nevertheless, it is now the end of an era for the iconic figure. Following the release of an album that serves as a goodbye to Slim Shady, Eminem has stepped up to explain the origins of his rapper persona.

In a recent exclusive interview, Eminem opens up about his alter ego.

Eminem about why he invented Slim Shady

While the real Slim Shady has been celebrated by each of Eminem’s fans, there is a story behind his creation. The alter ego is largely famous for making his tracks more groovy and heavy, filling them with strong words.

In a video special that comes from Complex, Eminem is finally opening up about why his alter ego of Slim Shady was invented.

The video, titled Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off, was released on July 30. In it, the Sing for the Moment artist reflects on the impact that Slim Shady has had on him.

Eminem's alter ego has been a part of the artist's life since 1997's Slim Shady EP and continued through 1999's The Slim Shady LP. In the recently released video interview, Eminem stated that he invented Slim Shady because his life was a mess. He explained that his musical career was stuck and that he was broke, which led to the creation of Shady.

Talking to his younger self, which is also his alter ego represented through AI, the Without Me rapper stated, "You didn’t fix anything. You actually made that s**t worse."

Further in the video, Eminem admits that Shady is the reason he went through self-medication, referring to his addiction. He blames Slim Shady for destroying his life, creating a rift between him and his family, and messing up his life.

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady

The recent interview has been released following his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The aforementioned album was released on July 12.

A few hours prior to its release Eminem made an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) related to the album.

In a public announcement he mentioned that the album is conceptual, and hence if one listens to its track out of order, the listeners would not understand the meaning behind it.

Similarly, the Mockingbird artist even shared an obituary for Slim Shady in the Detroit Free Press ahead of the album's release.

