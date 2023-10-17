'You don't look that great': Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about being judged for appearance and behavior as a famous child actor

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Stranger Things. What endears her the most are her exceptional acting abilities, striking beauty, and genuine passion for her craft. But along with these, she has always been vocal about things that have been relevant to fame and its intricacies. Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up to Glamour about the emotional impact of being a famous child actor. She's concerned about how people, especially kids, are judged for their appearance and behavior, which she believes can harm their personal growth.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about being judged

During her recent interview with Glamour, Millie Bobby Brown emphasized the importance of not passing judgment on underage children. Millie explained, "You cannot speak on children that are underage, I mean, our brains physically have not grown yet. To diminish and practically stunt someone's growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, 'Hey, listen, you don't look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?'" Millie has previously spoken out about being sexualized as a child star, facing cyberbullying and limiting her use of social media to cope with the negativity.

In her current situation, she feels she doesn't have to worry about what people say about her. Millie shared about having trust issues, "And yes, it's sad, there are trust issues. And yes, I have issues with having friends. I don't have a lot of friends. Yes, I block out a lot of people." The Enola Homes star further added, "I will never let that gate open again, because everyone's crossed it."

Millie was recognized as one of Glamour's Global Women of the Year in 2023 and became a breakout star through Stranger Things on Netflix in 2016. Growing up as a celebrity, especially as a young woman, has taken a toll on her, and she's been candid about it.

Jake Bongiovi helped Millie to love herself

Millie also talked about her relationship with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and how it has empowered her. The Florence by Milly Beauty owner revealed that "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him." Despite her initial doubts about herself, Jake saw the good in her, the actress revealed that he was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman."

Millie's experience highlights that being a famous child actor can be tough, especially because people judge how you look and behave. It can even hurt kids' development. We can say that Millie Bobby Brown has been through challenges, like being criticized and cyberbullied, but she's learned to protect herself from negativity, and her loving relationship with Jake, is the best part of all of it.

