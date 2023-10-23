‘You don’t need that dialogue’: Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro were tired of Leonardo DiCaprio’s improvisation while filming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, legendary director Martin Scorsese revealed that he was annoyed with Leonardo DiCaprio's continuous ad-libbing during the production of Killers of the Flower Moon, a film that also stars Robert De Niro. He said DiCaprio’s improvisation was “endless, endless, endless.”

Differing approaches on the set

Scorsese talked about his latest project, which is based on the true story of Osage nation murders in the 1920s. He highlighted the stark contrast in acting styles between DiCaprio, whose improvisation seemed "endless, endless, endless," and De Niro, who had a more reserved approach. Scorsese said, “Every now and then, Bob (Robert De Niro) and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we’d tell him: ‘You don’t need that dialogue.'"

Eyes rolling at Leonardo DiCaprio's endless ad-libbing

The film revolves around the characters played by De Niro and DiCaprio, an uncle and nephew, who plot to exploit the oil resources beneath tribal land, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

Leonardo DiCaprio's legacy of improvisation

Throughout his long-standing career, DiCaprio has gained recognition for his ability to improvise lines, making an indelible mark on iconic films such as Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The heart of Killers of the Flower Moon

Scorsese also talked about the fact that DiCaprio played a pivotal role in shaping the film's narrative. The original script was focused on bureau agents investigating the murders, but DiCaprio posed a critical question: "Where is the heart of this story?" Scorsese, influenced by his interactions with the Osage community, redirected the focus to an inside perspective, resulting in a more compelling narrative.

