'You feel so insane': Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' new girlfriend, says love is her "favorite drug".

Taylor Russell has had important experiences in love that influenced her expectations of a partner, like her new boyfriend Harry Styles. She admits she's not one to freely share her feelings, the 29-year-old said, “I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it,” the actress, 29, confessed during an interview with The Face published on Wednesday, August 30. “But even then I’m like, ​‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.” Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Russell revealed her expectations of her partner

Although Taylor has had distinct loves in her life, she didn't experiment much with drugs during her younger years. Russell asked, In life, what’s my favorite drug? Does love count?” She added “I mean, love, a lot of the time, feels like a drug. You feel so insane. Being with the person all the time, you’d do anything for them. You’re like, ​‘I wanna have all of this stuff with you and I wanna do everything with you.’” The actress continued, “That feels like [a drug], especially when you’re not in love all the time … I have my distinct loves of my life and so I can remember the feelings of them pretty specifically and intensely.”

In 2022, she gained attention for her role in Bones and All, and this summer, she was seen spending time with Harry Styles in London and supporting him during his Love on Tour shows in Europe. Sources say they've been dating for a few months and are enjoying their time together.

Taylor has moved to the U.K. amid dating rumors with Harry Styles

Taylor has been working on building trust, especially with romantic partners. She wants to live openly, be honest, and share her true self with someone special. Taylor has learned from past experiences that trusting others is crucial. She described herself as a "homebody" but has stepped out of her comfort zone since moving to London. She believes in the value of opening up to people, even though it comes with the risk of being hurt. Taylor feels at peace and has met amazing people since immersing herself in the U.K. lifestyle, hinting at her relationship with Harry Styles.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez faces backlash for promoting Only Murders in the Buildings amid SAG-AFTRA strike, deletes post

ALSO READ: Blanket Jackson steps into the spotlight to remember father Michael Jackson on 65th Birthday