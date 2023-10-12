‘you f**ked up big time’: Khloe Kardashian confronts Kris Jenner over alleged CHEATING on Dad Robert Sr; Demands answers

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are no strangers to the public eye, but in a preview of next week's episode of The Kardashians, their private family matters take center stage as reported by PEOPLE . In a heated confrontation, Khloé addresses her mother Kris regarding her alleged infidelity during her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Heated conversation between Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

According to a report by PEOPLE, as Khloé Kardashian begins to call out her mother kris Jenner passionately denying her alleged wrongdoing she says, "Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***ed up big time with me," her mother asserts, "I did not f*** up big time," to which Khloé insists, "I’m never f***ing heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

Reportedly, the emotional exchange continues, with Kris telling Khloé that she's spiraling and misunderstanding the situation saying, “No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling." But Khloé's frustration with her mother's alleged actions remains at the forefront of the conversation.

ALSO READ: ‘The last thing I ever…: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson opens up about making his kids feel 'embarrassed' of him; Details inside

As per what PEOPLE says, Khloé's inquiry into Kris's alleged cheating stems from her own tumultuous relationship with ex Tristan Thompson , who has been involved in multiple infidelity scandals.

Reportedly, despite the pain she's experienced, Khloé has managed to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship with Tristan for the sake of their two children, True and Tatum. Her decision to do so is influenced by a desire to keep her "karma great" and set an example for her children.

ALSO READ: 'You can’t tell me?': Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True draws this adorable Whale after her mom revealed new fear

Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with her mother Kris Jenner

Despite this recent confrontation, in a 2021 interview reported by Hola, Kardashian acknowledged her improved understanding of parenting and her mother Kris Jenner, stemming from her experience raising True Thompson.

She noted that her relationship with her mother also improved, as she possessed greater empathy and compassion saying, “there are things that you can‘t understand until you are a parent, my relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion it‘s like, wait, you had six kids?!”

ALSO READ: 'The love that moves the sun and the stars': Khloe Kardashian twins with daughter True, basks in sunflower fields on Italian vacation