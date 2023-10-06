'You forced a lot of fake love': Drake throws shade at Kanye West in his new rap 8AM Charlotte

Drake just released a new song called 8AM in Charlotte, and it seems like he's taking some indirect jabs at Kanye West. The song comes out just before his upcoming album, For All the Dogs.

Drake takes a dig at Kanye in his new rap

At the beginning of the song, Drake's son Adonis playfully calls him "Daddy Goat." Then, Drake starts rapping about the usual stuff like being famous and successful. He also mentions famous people like Jordan Peele, Lauryn Hill, Shania Twain, and Michael Jackson.

But in the third verse, things get a bit more interesting. Drake seems to be talking about someone who's really focused on him and not in a friendly way. He says, “You n****s obsessed with me and it’s not on no hetero vibe/ Handle beef so quiet you think that I’m letting it slide/ Next thing you know we tiptoeing past enemy lines, diss me so long ago, we making your memories fly/ Conspiracy theories start floating around like the Kennedy guy/ I’ll probably hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m 75.”

What does it mean?

One part of the song might be about the old beef between Drake and Kanye West. Drake seems to suggest that Kanye had something to do with Pusha T exposing Drake's secret about having a child. But Pusha T later said he learned about it from Drake's producer, not Kanye. Drake also hints at Kanye's fall from popularity and how some of his friends turned their backs on him. He talks about having evidence of something but keeping it safe, like a USB drive. He raps, “We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face/ That’s why you got deserted by your n****s like pudding and cake/ I got you on camera bowing down but the footage is safe/ Thank God, another USB to put in the safe.” It's worth noting that Drake and Kanye had a public reconciliation with a benefit concert, but Drake hinted in another song that it might have been a favor to someone else.

ALSO READ: 'I felt hopeless at times': Selena Gomez opens up about 'darkest times' and being 'so happy to be alive' after traumatic phase

Current update on Drake's album

Drake announced his new album, For All the Dogs, which is coming today October 6 at 6 AM. It follows his last solo album from 2022, Honestly, Nevermind. The album will likely have some of his recent songs, including the one with SZA called Slime You Out and another one called Search & Rescue. Drake is also finishing up his It's All a Blur tour with shows in Toronto.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kanye West captured scolding his nail tech; here'what he said CHECKOUT