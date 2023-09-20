'You get hurt, we all get hurt': Dwayne Johnson teases WWE comeback post USD 393 million Black Adam controversy

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, might return to wrestling in the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). He shared this exciting news during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Here's what The Rock said.

Dwayne Johnson may return to WWE

According to PEOPLE, although Johnson hasn't been active in WWE for nearly a decade, he discussed the possibility of coming back for a match against his real-life cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Unfortunately, those plans didn't work out, and the dream match was postponed. However, there's a chance that the match could happen at WrestleMania 40 next April, as Johnson hinted. He expressed to McAfee, “There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I’m saying that that’s a potential too, so I’m open, but again, let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, I always want to deliver to the locker room, and the boys and the girls back there that are working their asses off. What can we do that can put them in position to be a part of something that is a new change and era in this world of pro wrestling?” He further added, “Honestly brother, it’s not the injury that I’m concerned about because that’s just part of it, it’s just part of the game you sign up for. You get hurt, we all get hurt. That’s just the way it is. It’s not even the schedule, because I can control the schedule to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match, it always comes down to the reason why and what can we create that’s never been done before for the fans.”

Later that night, fans were in for a treat as Johnson and Pat McAfee, a former WWE broadcaster, appeared on WWE SmackDown in Denver. Johnson surprised everyone by entering the ring and exchanging words with WWE star Austin Theory. He even had a face-off with John Cena, another WWE legend.

Dwayne Johnson Black Adam controversy

While Dwayne Johnson's wrestling comeback excites fans, there have been controversies regarding his role as Black Adam in the DC Universe. Reports suggest that Johnson has faced criticism for allegedly impacting two movie franchises, Shazam and Black Adam, due to his ego-driven behavior, according to sources cited by TheWrap. The issues within DC's film division encompassing these franchises go beyond Johnson, but his actions, such as distancing his Black Adam character from Shazam and proposing a showdown between Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman, are said to have contributed to the problems. Johnson is also accused of removing a Shazam-themed post-credits scene from the end of Black Adam. This isn't the first time he has clashed with colleagues, as he had a public feud with Vin Diesel during the making of the Fast and Furious franchise's eighth installment, leading to his exit from the main series for the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff.

