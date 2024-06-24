'You Got All The Polin': Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Addresses S3 Part 2 Deleted Scenes Rumor

The latest Bridgerton season that revolves around the storyline of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Feathrington (Nicole Coughlan) has been trending worldwide. The fans are loving Polin’s love story, and new theories are churning up now and then to know if there’s more to it.

Recently, Nicola took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet Polin moment from Bridgerton season 3. To this, fans have started to wonder and spread the rumor that there are scenes between Colin and Penelope that got cut in the editing room. However, now the actress has taken matters into her own hands and addressed the speculations to stop it.

Nicola Coughlan’s response to the fans’ question

The Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Feathrington, shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her wedding dance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). As soon as the video clip went viral, fans started commenting on it, asking to see more deleted scenes. One of the fans wrote, "Oh, my god. Just image if they gave us the deleted scenes" (along with a crying emoji).

However, Nicola picked out that comment and addressed the rumor with her wit. She assured that the creators have put all of the ‘Polin’ scenes in the series, and said, "Aaah this is just a rumor! I think you got all the Polin we had but there's lots of BTS still to share."

Bridgerton drops Martins Imhangbe’s scene from the series

Matins Imhangbe, who plays Will Mondrich in the show, talked about his deleted scene in Bridgerton. According to him, there was a sex scene between him and his on-screen wife Alice (Emma Naomi). Sharing the incident with Digital Spy, he said, "There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere. Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened."

He further revealed that though he didn’t know why the scene was left on the cutting room floor, he shared that it could be "saved for another season.” He even declared how his character and Alice are kind of enjoying themselves after his wife’s late aunt's estate. Talking about the passion the married couple holds, Martins said, "I think that there's something [in] the show that might be coming down the line, but it would be good to see a married couple hold that [passionate] space too.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s deleted scenes news came in after Martins’ interview got out in the world. The fans want more of Polin and that just got proved with this.

Now, as season 3 ends, fans have to wait a long time for the next season to know what happens to the rest of the characters. Bridgerton season 3 surely has given us some steamy romance, a voice of opinion, and new couples. Seasons 1 to 3 are streaming on Netflix along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Let us know who is your favorite couple of them all.

