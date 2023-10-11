‘You guys are the first thing I mention...': When Billie Eilish called growing up in the public eye a 'bruising' experience

Being a celebrity comes with its perks and disadvantages. The same can be said about one of the youngest pop stars, Billie Eilish, who got to the global stage and made her own name. However, the fame did come with a prize, as she was criticized by body-shaming trolls on social media. The singer was so terrified that she called growing up in public a 'bruising' experience and shared her struggles with impostor syndrome.

Billie Eilish opened up about growing in the public eye

The 21-year-old singer once got candid about her personal life and shared about her bruising experience of growing up in the public eye in the BBC 100 Women interview. Billie Eilish detailed how receiving negative comments about her physical appearance affected her mental health. "And I was saying that when a new person comes into my life - any sort of romantic anything - you guys are the first thing I mention… 'Just so you know, this comes with me!'" said the pop star.

Sharing more about her journey in the same conversation, the Bad Guy singer recalled an incident from 2015 and shared how the 14-year-old Billie uploaded Ocean Eyes, written by Finneas, to SoundCloud so that her dance teacher could hear it and later it went viral and she got famous all over the internet. "I look back fondly for the most part, but, you know, it was so funny to be a 14-year-old girl with my 17-year-old brother and, you know, just doing hundreds of meetings constantly," she added. While it was a hell lot of meetings for the young pop star as she started her career, Billie said people didn't know how to talk to 14-year-old girls.

The Grammy winner once shared about incessant body shaming

While Billie's fame exploded all over the internet, her social media accounts gained impressive numbers. Currently sitting at 100 million on Instagram and more than 60 million on TikTok, Billie Eilish said it's still "tough" seeing comments about her appearance online. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about," said the singer.

