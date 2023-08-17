'You have more control': When Elizabeth Olsen gave two cents on actors joining MCU and subtly dissed Chris Evans, Tom Holland

Elizabeth Olsen has a word of caution for anyone joining the Marvel Universe. The seasoned MCU actress talked about her experience of playing Wanda Maximoff aka the powerful scarlet witch in the comic-to-cinematic adaptations. Olsen has been with Marvel since 2015 when she first made an appearance in Avengers: The Age of Ultron alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played her onscreen brother Pietro Maximoff. Here's what the actress had to say.

Elizabeth Olsen's advice for actors joining MCU

During a conversation with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Olsen discussed how to navigate a career within the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. She shared the key to preserving artistic integrity amidst the complexities of blockbuster filmmaking. She said, "Just give them one." The 34-year-old is well-versed in what to do and avoid in the MCU, having worked in three Avengers films, a Captain America installment, her standalone TV series, and delved into the Multiverse of Madness.

Addressing Horowitz's query regarding advice for aspiring superheroes, Olsen shared that some people have asked about what to keep in mind while signing on with the studio. The actress believes that restraint is pivotal in such negotiations. "You have more control," she emphasized, "if you say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had, and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one"

Elizabeth Olsen reveals people who signed on for multiple movies

Several of her fellow Avengers have taken a different approach to what Olsen suggested. According to Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland and Chris Evans signed up for six film agreements, while Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan committed to nine movies/series. However, as per the actress, leaving audiences wanting more, can prompt studios to give higher fees per project, to make sure the star returns.

Meanwhile, currently, there are no indications of Wanda Maximoff returning to the MCU, which means Olsen has been freed from all contractual obligations. In a recent interview with The Today Show, Olsen expressed her desire to return, but she emphasized that no formal contract has been put in place yet. She stated, "I have no idea. When I say that, it’s not because I have a loaded answer. It’s because I say, ‘Yes I hope so,’ and I mean it at face value. There’s no contract. There you go."

