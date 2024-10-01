'You Have To Have...’: Goldie Hawn Reveals What Keeps Her Relationship With Kurt Russell Strong After 40 Years Together

Goldie Hawn has been in a long-term relationship with actor Kurt Russell since 1983 and has one child together, Wyatt Russell. While they are not married, their relationship is regarded as one of the most enduring and stable in Hollywood.

While many wonder about the secret sauce to their everlasting bond, in a recent chat, Hawn revealed that a healthy physical connection is the secret behind her 40-year relationship with Kurt Russell.

“You have to have good s*x,” she told E! News at her Love-In Gala celebrating the 20th Anniversary of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP on September 27, 2024.

The actress noted that healthy intimacy and s*x between a couple are the way to make the relationship last.

Hawn also mentioned that she believes s*x plays a crucial role in forming lasting relationships because it fosters a connection between two individuals and helps to strengthen their bond.

However, she quickly clarified that it was not the process of intercourse that she had talked about, but rather the intimacy, the warmth, and the mutual sense of belonging that it brings with it. Hawn noted that intercourse alone isn't what does the trick. "It's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates," she said.

Apart from talking about the importance of intimacy, the veteran star also joked that just getting along can be another reason for long-lasting love.

"You have to be nice to each other on occasion," she laughed. Moreover, in most cases, couples don't always agree with one another and that's okay, she added.

She highlighted that two individuals are inherently different, and recognizing this is essential for harmonious coexistence. “You don’t think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure are we having fun, or is this something we want to do?" she said.

Ultimately, Hawn and Russell credit the longevity of their relationship to various elements, such as shared experiences, mutual respect, and a commitment to evolve together.

Furthermore, while the duo shares their 28-year-old son, Wyatt Russel, Kurt also shares a son Boston Russell with his ex-wife, Season Hubley, who he was married to from 1979 to 1983, while Hawn shares two kids Oliver, and popular actress Kate Hudson with her ex-husband Bill Hudson.

