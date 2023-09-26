'You just can't picture anybody else besides...': When Stan Lee expressed his thoughts on how Ryan Reynolds was born to play Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is widely known for his depiction of the red spandex anti-hero Deadpool. While the actor might’ve received a lot of praise and applause for the same, his red suit character to date remains his most loved role. Fans continue to compliment him. There's one compliment that stood out the most. It came from none other than the iconic comic book writer Stan Lee. In a 2016 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Stan Lee revealed that Ryan Reynolds was born to play this role.

Stan Lee revealed Ryan Reynolds was born to play Deadpool

In a 2016 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Stan Lee, the legendary creator of Marvel Comics, revealed that Ryan Reynolds was born to portray the character of super-anti-hero Deadpool, an abrasive motormouth with little concern for who he offends, and the actor couldn't be happier.

Stan Lee said, There's never been a character like Deadpool, and Ryan plays him as though he was born to play the role. Just like Robert Downey Jr. was born to be Iron Man, you just can't picture anybody else besides Ryan as Deadpool."

To which Reynolds replied, "I don't think it's a backhanded compliment; it sounds like a compliment. I love Deadpool. Yes, he's a little vulgar, and he has some issues, but don't we all?"

The character made an appearance alongside Hugh Jackman's hirsute superhero in 2009's somewhat disappointing X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Reynolds has been enjoying poking fun at his Australian co-star on and off screen, including the fact that they're both People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Deadpool was Ryan Reynolds' dream project

Ryan Reynolds, Miller, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick worked for 11 years to get Deadpool made. Nobody seemed to care about a narrative about a smooth-talking mercenary who puts himself through a rogue experiment in which he survives cancer but becomes deformed and gets miraculous healing skills.

Ryan Reynolds told Variety in 2016, “Deadpool was always a passion project of mine. I just couldn't get it off the ground as hard as I tried. At a number of different studios and iterations, we came close to the starting line. I went back to Fox right before signing on for The Green Lantern and requested one last time if there was any way, shape, or form they would see me. The answer at the time was "no." Now, this is a whole different regime than what we now have at Fox, but that specific regime didn't recognize the benefits of it, and for a lot of reasons that I can understand: it's rated-R, it's meta, it's intense, and there are many things they're not used to."

However, Deadpool has been one of Reynolds best depictions yet, so much so that he is currently working on Deadpool 3 and another film called Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

