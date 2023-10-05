'You just never f**king know': When Kristen Stewart addressed her 'incredibly painful' split from Robert Pattinson

One of the most enduring on-screen loves the world has ever witnessed is that between Edward Cullen and Bella Swan from the Twilight series. The fantasy romance series had viewers in a chokehold at that time, despite having its share of awkward moments. Actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who played Edward and Bella, notably, first met on the sets of Twilight and decided to take their romance off-screen. The duo parted ways after being together for four years in 2013. Back in the year 2015, amidst her breakup with Robert, Kristen Stewart talked about the painful time following their split which just happened to be when she made the film Equals.

When Kristen Stewart addressed her 'incredibly painful' break up from Robert Pattinson

Kristen, who was back then promoting her movie Equals spoke about how she and Nicholas Hoult, her co-star, who also split from Jennifer Lawrence at that period had a lot in common. "It was incredibly painful," Kristen told The Daily Beast. She added, "Ugh, f----- kill me. It was a really good time for both of us to make this movie. Not all of my friends have been through what I've been through, or what some people have tasted at a relatively speaking young age, and we were not expected to do anything.” Stewart continued, “Everything that we did was explorative, and a meditation on what we already knew."

The actress also stated, "We all felt akin by how much we've been through, and to utilise that is so scary.” “And to acknowledge it, reassess, and jump back into it? Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good,” she added.

ALSO READ: ‘I wanted to…’: When Kristen Stewart revealed that she would’ve married Robert Pattinson ‘if he proposed’

When Kristen Stewart publicly apologized to Robert Pattinson post break up

The Twilight couple split for good in 2013 after the actress cheated on her then-boyfriend with Snow White And The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Following the news of Stewart’s infidelity, Stewart herself went on to publicly apologize to all those hurt by her actions, but specifically to Pattinson. Meanwhile, as per reports in a section of the media, during his interviews, Pattinson has maintained that even after the breakup, Stewart and he continued to remain friends.

ALSO READ: 'She not normally into...': When Robert Pattinson revealed Suki Waterhouse cried watching Batman