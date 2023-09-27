'You just realize it's a part of the job...': When Taylor Swift opened up about how scrutiny affects art and shared how she handles it

In a 2019 interview with Apple Music, Taylor Swift once discussed the impact of scrutiny on the creative process and shared her approach to dealing with it. When asked about how she manages to welcome listeners into her world while simultaneously maintaining a certain distance from her own work, Swift offered valuable insights into her coping mechanism.

Taylor Swift's perspective on handling scrutiny

As the interview with Apple Music prompted her to discuss her coping mechanism, Taylor Swift began by acknowledging that dealing with scrutiny was an integral part of her job as a prominent artist. She conveyed that over time, she had developed a set of mental strategies to help her navigate the intense scrutiny that often accompanies her work. In her own words, the beloved singer said, “"I think that after a while, you just realize that it's a part of your job."

One of the key principles Swift shared in the interview was the notion that facing scrutiny was normal in her line of work. As the Cruel Summer Singer continued to express empathy for new artists or individuals facing their initial wave of negative press, she stated,"You know, there are a lot of things that I tell myself when I'm kind of panicking, and one of the things I tell myself is that this is a part of this, this is normal and that’s something that I tell a lot of new artists and a lot of people who I end up talking to who are like, 'hey, so you’ve been through a lot,' a little bubble ming’s, 'what I’m freaking out, I’m getting my first wave of bad press, like what do I do?' and I'm like, 'do not let anything stop you from making art. Just make things. Do not get so caught up in this that it stops you from making art, or if you need to, make art about this, but never stop making things.'"

Throughout the part in the interview with Apple Music where she talks about Dealing with scrutiny, she stressed the importance of not allowing external criticism to dampen one’s own creative spirit. Swift acknowledged that it's tempting to get overwhelmed by negative feedback or constant scrutiny, but she urged artists to persist and keep producing their creative work as she does it.

Taylor Swift as a passionate advocate for promoting creative arts

Reportedly, the Lover singer has been quite vocal about advocating for artists' rights and has used her influence and social media presence to raise awareness about various issues in the music industry and society as a whole. She has faced significant scrutiny and controversy, including the Scooter Braun dispute. Moreover, Swift has been outspoken about sexism in both Hollywood and the music industry, pointing out the double standards that successful women often face in numerous interviews. Despite the criticism, she continues to create art and encourages others to do the same.

In exciting news, Taylor Swift is set to release a re-recorded version of her acclaimed pop album "1989" on October 27, 2023, titled "1989 (Taylor's Version)." Additionally, there is much anticipation surrounding the global release of the Eras Tour film on October 13, 2023, which will be available in over 100 countries.

