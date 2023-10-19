‘You kind of adapt to a…’: When Emily Blunt revealed her kids were a ‘saving grace’ during uncertain times in quarantine

Emily Blunt is a buoyant actress. She has marvelous acting skills and a diverse set of roles in her portfolio. She became a household name after her part in The Devil Wears Prada. Besides being an astonishing actress, she is also a mother and wife. The actress married John Krasinski in 2010 and shares two girls with him, Hazel and Violet. In a 2021 interview with Kelly and Mark, Emily Blunt spoke about how her kids were a saving grace during quarantine.

Emily Blunt once revealed her kids were saving grace during quarantine

In 2021, Emily Blunt gave an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. In the candid interview, Blunt discussed many things, one of which was the uncertainty the world went through during the horrifying pandemic. While having a conversation about tough times, Blunt spoke about how her kids helped her through quarantine.

When asked whether one should spend so much time with their kids, Blunt said, "I don't know if it's healthy for children to be with their parents all the time. I mean my kids are so used to being with me that if I even put on makeup, they're like, Where are you going? They're so horrified by me going out."

The interviewer then asked her if it was challenging being with kids that young in her household. The Devil Wears Prada actress said, "I feel in some ways, you know, because it was such a strange, unnerving time that because they're so young and little and buoyant and they have no idea, you kind of have to adopt a sunnier uh energy in the house than maybe you felt you had naturally, and so they were a bit of a saving grace for me."

Emily Blunt on whether her kids were excited to see the Jungle Cruise

In the same 2021 interview with Live Kelly and Mark, Emily Blunt also shared details of whether her kids were excited to see her on screen. When asked if her kids could see the film Jungle Cruise, Blunt said they can see the film; it might be a bit spooky. The actress then said her kids were scared of everything, so nobody knows, but they were excited to see it.

A Quiet Place actress said, “They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen; they're really into Jungle Cruise; they love the jaguar; they love DJ; they love the dynamic; they love the whole world; it's like a really sumptuous sort of exotic world, and it's been the first thing they've been like, play it again."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt will soon be seen in the upcoming film with Chris Evans, releasing on October 20, 2023; earlier, she was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer, which came out on July 21, 2023.

