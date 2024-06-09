'You Know It Is Hard...': Nicola Coughlan Reacts After Fans Call Her 'Brave' For Intimate Scenes In Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan is letting it all out as recently a fan called her 'brave' for filming intimate scenes in Netflix hit show Bridgerton. Coughlan is playing the role of Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown. The newly released season third part-1 of the series explored Penelope, who is searching for a perfect husband, with the help of her friend Colin Bridgerton(Luke Newton).

However, Colin soon realizes he's falling for her and finally confesses his feelings for Penelope. As part one showed their friends-to-lovers chemistry, fans were surprised to see them romancing on screen. Read on further to know what she had to say to people about her nude scenes in the latest season.

Nicola Coughlan reacts after being called 'brave' for intimate scenes in Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan has the most savage response after recently being called "brave" for filming nude scenes in the hugely popular show Bridgerton. Coughlan is shining on screen as the third season's part one saw her character Penelope Featherington finally enjoying the growing chemistry with her lover Colin Bridgerton. The season is full of surprises, exciting dialogues, twists, and beautiful costumes.

Recently, at a special premiere in Dublin for the second half of the Bridgerton season 3, Coughlan and her co-star Luke Newton joined a Q&A session with the audience. According to Teen Vogue, a fan video from the event went viral, showing the duo standing on stage and answering fans' questions.

The outlet noted that when a fan from the audience told the actress she was "brave" for appearing naked on screen in the upcoming episodes, she responded with a savage remark, saying, “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts."

The Irish actress added, “We don’t get to see ourselves on screen enough.” Coughlan concluded, “I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Nicola Coughlan shared she worked closely with the intimacy coordinator

In a previous interview with Stylist magazine, Nicola Coughlan revealed that she 'specifically' asked to feature some scenes and lines in the series' latest season. The actress said, "There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f**k you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering."

Coughlan explained that there's a scene in the upcoming episodes where she appears very exposed on camera, noting that it was her idea and her choice to do it. She felt it was a strong statement against all the discussions about her body.

She added, "I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!'"

Bridgerton season three part two will be released on Netflix on June 13.