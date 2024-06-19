‘You Know, My Mom Kind of Fancied You’: Kevin Costner Shares What Prince William Told Him On Their Meeting

When Kevin Costner heard that Prince William wanted to meet up with him for a private meeting some years ago, he was thrilled and didn't hesitate. "I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,' " Costner recalled.

"We met in this room, and it was just us," he says. "He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you." he added. This is not his first encounter with the royal family. Years earlier, Costner had been in contact with Princess Diana about collaborating on a sequel to The Bodyguard, his 1992 hit co-starring Whitney Houston.

Kevin Costner shared about his encounter with Prince William

Kevin Costner said his experience with the Prince of Wales was very sweet. Calling Prince William young and lovely, he recalled that he cherishes the moment and has fond memories attached to it.

He also recalled meeting Princess Diana through Sarah Ferguson."It was so sweet. Sarah was the one who set this up. Sarah was very cool. When she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

Later, he is also sad that he truly regards the royal family and the legacy they hold and considers himself lucky to have met them.

Kevin Costner recalled his journey in Hollywood

"I had an incredibly unusual and, for the most part, beautiful life," said Costner, who looked back on his life and iconic 40-year Hollywood career. Costner's big role came when he played Jake, a cowboy, in the western film Silverado (1985). His first starring role was as Eliot Ness in The Untouchables (1987).

He also received three Golden Globe Awards for Dances with Wolves, Hatfields & McCoys (2012) and Yellowstone (2023). He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Moreover, he's got back-to-back flicks opening this summer, two major installments of his Western epic Horizon: An American Saga, for which he’s co-writer, director, and star.