'You know, the one that was illegally recorded…': When Taylor Swift called out Kim Kardashian for manipulating call footage after the whole audio came out

Back in 2016, reality star Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift engaged in a public feud over Kanye West’s album where Swift was referred to as a ‘b*itch’. While Taylor made an announcement that she had never approved of the lyrics, Kim clapped back at her by releasing footage of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor. As a result, there was a war of words between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift which piqued the interest of their fans.

Kardashian had released excerpts from a phone call that proved that Swift and West had spoken about the song with enthusiasm. Taylor responded by telling her fans to donate to Feeding America charity instead of speaking about her reaction to the leak. She however mentioned, "I was telling the truth the whole time about that call".

In the Instagram story, she also wrote, "You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family and my fans through hell for four years."

Responding to the allegations, Kim Kardashian tweeted, "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke."

She added, "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

Kim disclosed on Twitter, “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive. However [he] has never released any of it for public consumption and the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied and forced me to defend him. The lie was never about the word bitch. It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

The Kardashian concluded by saying, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently took home nine awards at the VMA 2023. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian will next be seen in the latest season of American Horror Story.

