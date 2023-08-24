'You know what, f--k it': Zendaya says her Challengers character was scary to take on and calls it a 'grown-up' role

Zendaya's upcoming role in the film Challengers signifies a significant departure in her career path, showcasing her embrace of a more mature and audacious on-screen identity. Speaking with Elle magazine, Zendaya openly shared her concerns about tackling this fresh endeavor, all the while conveying her excitement for this crucial advancement in her journey.

Zendaya's 'hello' to new roles!

The actress acknowledged that portraying Tashi, a retired tennis star who ignites her husband's rise to stardom, is a departure from her previous roles. Zendaya's portrayal encompasses both a "grown-up" character and a seductive femme fatale, revealing the depth and range she is eager to explore. She emphasized her desire to push herself from a character perspective, recognizing the need to evolve beyond the confines of playing teenage roles.

Zendaya's hesitations in embracing this transformation are evident, as she openly acknowledged feeling intimidated by the complexity of the role. Nevertheless, she also expressed her belief that experiencing this apprehension is a promising indicator. Her choice to directly confront this challenge, despite her personal uncertainties, underscores her dedication to both her personal and professional development. As she pointed out, the decision between staying within her comfort zone or fearlessly embracing uncharted territory holds significant weight, and she has opted for the latter path.

Beyond the normal

In the movie Challengers, Zendaya's performance won't come across as a sudden shift; rather, it will unfold as a natural progression. Her skillful portrayal of on-screen seduction will add an authentic touch to her character's evolution, making it all the more believable. Meanwhile, this authenticity will also carry over to Zendaya's personal journey as she steps into a new phase of her career.

Speaking about her fans, she playfully mentioned, "They're more ready than I am," The Replay singer vented, “I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, ‘grown-up’ role and into that next phase,” Zendaya says. “It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, ‘Ooh, can I do this?’ You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, ‘You know what, f–k it,’”

