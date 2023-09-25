‘You know, what my nieces and nephews do…’: Throwback when Chris Evans revealed being an uncle helped him shoot Gifted

Chris Evans starred in the movie Gifted, which went on to become a critically acclaimed hit. In a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, the actor revealed that his role of a real-life uncle really helped him on reel. The actor also spoke about his Broadway show and how he prepped himself for all the action scenes in Captain America.

Chris Evans shared that being an uncle helped him portray his character in Gifted better

Talking about how being a real-life uncle helped him on-screen, the actor said, "There's one scene in particular we had on the beach where she's crawling all over me and I always said to the director, 'You know, what my nieces and nephews do, they not only use you as a jungle gym but I have a nephew who will just walk up to me and put his arms out ... and that says he wants to be swooped around. And you have that kind of shorthand familiarity."

The actor then went on to talk about his Broadway show, he said, "I think I might do a [Broadway] show next March but I would love to do some sort of a film. As of late musicals are doing so well and there's always been rumblings of a 'Guys and Dolls' remake, maybe a 'West Side Story' remake." He added, "Those movies I love. I grew up on those types of movies."

Chris Evans shared his experience working with McKenna Grace in Gifted

In a separate interview with Parade, he spoke about how his experience was like working with McKenna Grace who plays the role of his 7 year old-niece. The actor said, “She’s a little angel. You know what it is? You remember that this is fun. You remember that this isn’t a job. You remember that it kind of feels like summer camp. She comes to set every day just exploding with energy, and she knows everybody and she wants to talk to everybody. A lot of times on film sets in between takes, actors go back to their trailer. She’s always just going and moving and up and always happy to be there. You really remember how lucky you are.”

Speaking about the film, he also added, “I really like films that touch on family dynamics, but again, I like all movies.”

Chris Evans is currently working on his next project Captain America.

