'You know who I am': Drew Barrymore leaves stage after 'creepy' man approaches her and asks to 'meet' in New York

Drew Barrymore encountered a surprising incident during a panel event in New York City, where she was swiftly escorted offstage due to an unidentified man, Chad Michael Busto, who rushed towards her. This led to a brief episode of confusion as he loudly proclaimed, "Drew Barrymore!" and insisted "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

Drew Barrymore abruptly exited the stage, and Reneé Rapp came to her rescue

The incident occurred during a discussion hosted by the 92Y, where Barrymore was present. Security personnel swiftly intervened, effectively blocking Busto's advance and guiding him away from the stage. The event, hosted by the 92Y, was intended to center on Reneé Rapp's latest musical achievement, Snow Angel, which had been launched just days earlier on August 18. However, the unexpected intrusion shifted the focus from the music to the concerning incident that transpired.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore takes a Summer break from social media; Says ‘It’s so healthy for the soul’

Reacting promptly to the unexpected situation, Reneé Rapp, who was sharing the stage with Barrymore, rose from her seat and took the initiative to guide Barrymore to safety.

Additionally, on August 21st, someone from the audience turned their inner paparazzo and posted a video of the incident on TikTok, giving us all a front-row seat to the unexpected incident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore's Diet And Workout Routine to Feel Best in Your 40s

How did things progress at the event?

As events progressed, the police authorities were not alerted to the incident, and the details surrounding the absence of police involvement remained unclear. The man's motivation behind his actions remained obscure, leaving many to speculate on his intentions. Despite being an accomplished actress and producer, Drew Barrymore did not publicly address the incident.

Following a short pause prompted by the unsettling incident, Barrymore and Rapp eventually resumed their presence on stage once it was confirmed that conditions were secure enough to proceed with their discussion. Rapp also went forth and applauded Barrymore's eagerness to swiftly continue the show.

A number of viewers also turned to their social media accounts, praising the actors' mature and remarkable responses to the situation. "Both handled it like bosses, and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation," journalist McKenzie Morrell shared her perspective on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ALSO READ: What happened between Drew Barrymore and Huge Grant? Drama explained