You know who it is: Kim Kardashian wittily names her favourite SNL star amid Pete Davidson romance

After casually confirming her romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian has now taken to naming who her favourite Saturday Night Live star is, and there are no surprises in the answer! The beauty mogul was asked in a recent interview about who is her favourite comedian from the bunch.

During her appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, Kim Kardashian, 41 answered one of the most obvious questions about Saturday Night Live. When asked about who her favourite SNL star is, the television star said, "what a setup," and coyly added, "You know who it is," via Page Six.

For those unversed, after many speculations of whether Kardashian and Davidson were indeed dating, the two were spotted during back to back dates as they held hands while entering and exiting restaurants. On Pete's birthday, Kim took to posing with him, her mother Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav. The dating speculation started when the two of them were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster and reports also stated that they went out on dates, one of which was in Pete's native place Staten Island.

According to a report from Page Six, the duo has not given their romance a "formal title." "They're dating and getting to know each other...still figuring it out," the report said. In other news, Kim has requested the court to speed up her divorce process with Kanye West and make sure the divorce is settled as soon as possible. The beauty mogul shares four kids with the rapper, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

