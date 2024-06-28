‘You Learn How to Run…’; Joseph Quinn Reveals How Stranger Things Helped Him Prepare For A Quiet Place: Day One

Joseph Quinn had a few horror tricks up his sleeve before stepping into A Quiet Place: Day One!

The actor famously played Eddie Munson on Stranger Things, who heroically died in the show’s fourth season, making him a fan favorite. After running away from The Demogorgon, Quinn became a pro at running away from scary “invisible things,” which came in handy on Quiet Place 3!

Joseph Quinn shares how Stranger Things helped him perp for Quiet Place 3

This film is the prequel to the first two films from John Krasinski's Quiet Place franchise and stars Quinn alongside Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

At the film’s New York premiere on Wednesday, June 26, the actors shared their experience of acting with little dialogue and relying prominently on their facial expressions and physical movement.

“It was about listening to what Lupita was doing or my scene partner was doing in front of me, and we all built it together, slowly but surely.” the Gladiator II actor told Hollywood Reporter. He then quipped about learning to “run from invisible things” from the Netflix show. “ I guess I applied that skill set that I learned there, here,” he added.

Lupita Nyong’o did cat therapy to prepare for her role in Quiet Place 3

Acting without words was a cakewalk for the Black Panther actress; she even found it “liberating” to explore her character in the most primal and immediate way. However, her character’s affinity for cats was the bigger challenge for her in the film!

She told Hollywood Reporter that she had to take cat therapy to get over her extreme fear of felines. “What the cat therapy took was just exposure to the cat, and having that exposure with someone who could break down cat behavior to me in a way that made sense and was patient enough,” she revealed.

Nyong’o admitted that it took some time, but by the time they started filming, she had more confidence. “And by the end of it, I was madly in love with the cats, and I got myself one,” she added.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released this Friday, June 28, 2024.

