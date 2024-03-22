'You Learn To Go': Jake Gyllenhaal Reflects Back On Not Securing Roles After Moulin Rouge And Batman Auditions

Jake Gyllenhaal, known for his versatile performances, has left an indelible mark on cinema, with roles ranging from Brokeback Mountain to Nightcrawler. In a recent interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, the acclaimed actor disclosed the near-misses of roles, including a potential venture into Moulin Rouge!, which adds an intriguing layer to his already illustrious career.

Jake Gyllenhaal talks about Moulin Rouge audition

The actor from The Road House recently joined Howard Stern on the host's SiriusXM radio show, where he delved into roles he almost took on. At 43, Gyllenhaal disclosed that he had auditioned for a part in Baz Luhrmann's cinematic musical Moulin Rouge! Although the role ultimately went to Ewan McGregor, Gyllenhaal revealed that the casting decision for the character of Christian was a close call between himself, McGregor, and the late Heath Ledger.

During his conversation with Stern, Gyllenhaal admitted that the audition marked the "first time" he had come across his future Brokeback Mountain co-star. Gyllenhaal elaborated that “at a certain point, [actors] get to a certain place,” where they become cognizant of competing against others for roles, progressing to the final stages, including the all-important "screen test."

Advertisement

He further expressed his “disappointment” when he didn’t get the part, adding that he believes Ledger felt the same sentiment. Despite the disappointment of not securing the role, Luhrmann praised Gyllenhaal's talent in an interview with The Playlist in July 2022. Luhrmann mentioned that Gyllenhaal was "very close" to landing the part, emphasizing his admiration by stating, "He’s a really great musical artist."

Gyllenhaal expressed, “In the end, you have to, you learn to go, 'There's another one.’ I can try to go in and audition for another one. I'll get something else. I mean, that's the thing. You keep that attitude.”

ALSO READ: 'Would Be An Honor': Jake Gyllenhaal Shares Thoughts On Playing Batman In DCU Nearly Two Decades After Losing Role

Jake Gyllenhaal on Batman audition

During the conversation, host Howard Stern questioned the actor, referencing another role Gyllenhaal didn’t secure, that of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. He pondered aloud about the potential disappointment Gyllenhaal might have felt after trying on the Batman suit.

He said, “But I imagine that disappointment after putting on the Batman suit... Then who calls you to say, ‘No, they gave it to Christian [Bale]' after all that prep and everything you put into it?”

Gyllenhaal confirmed that both directors of the two films, Luhrmann and Nolan, personally called him to deliver the news that he didn't secure the roles. In the end, the role of Bruce Wayne went to Bale, who starred alongside Ledger's Joker in the second film. Gyllenhaal told Stern, “When you get that far, there's a real legitimacy to you potentially getting something. It's not like they're going, ‘Oh, thanks so much.’ They're going, ‘I saw these aspects of you that I really wanted in the role, and I think are wonderful. But in the end, I ended up moving this way because it matches…better with this person who's opposite you or would be opposite you.’”

The Donnie Darko actor elaborated that certain "nonfactors" come into play when casting roles. Despite this, he acknowledged that he tries not to dwell on those aspects, as they're not conducive to his well-being. Instead, Gyllenhaal emphasized his focus on adjusting his perspective, reminding himself, “Look how far you got.” He expressed a determination to continue pushing forward, saying, "Okay, so the next time, let's try and keep going."

Advertisement

Gyllenhaal then shared his proactive approach to embracing the positive side of things. He even found it "pretty cool" to receive personal calls from the likes of Christopher Nolan.

ALSO READ: 'I'll Never Forget His Kindness': Jake Gyllenhaal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Co-Star Patrick Swayze