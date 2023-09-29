‘You look blurrily familiar’: When Emily Blunt spilled on serendipitous first meeting with John Krasinski

Emily Blunt is widely known for her impeccable acting skills. Blunt is known for her heroic roles and, oh, so perfect acting. The actress climbed the ladder of fame after her role in Devil Wears Prada. Since then, the actress has always been in the headlines for one reason or another. While people might adore her for her talent, there’s very little known about her love life with husband John Krasinski. But in an interview in 2018, Emily Blunt revealed how she met her soulmate.

Emily Blunt revealed how she met John Krasinski for the first time

In a 2022 interview with Seth Meyers on his show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Emily Blunt opened up about her love story with John Krasinski and how she met him.

Meyers asked her, “When you met John, he was already on The Office, yes, and were you aware of that show?” To which Blunt replied, “I mean, I was sort of aware he was vaguely recognizable; I was like, you look blurily familiar, and I was a big fan of the British office, and then I sort of binge watched the American office and fell in love with it.”



She then revealed how they first met; she said, “It is kind of a sad, lame story. It’s just lame. I was in a restaurant. He was in a restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend. This is our romantic comedy. This is it. Write it. And then my friend Gray went like, ‘Oh my god, this is my friend John’ and that’s it.”

Emily Blunt then revealed further details from the night she met John Krasinski

In the same interview with Seth Meyers, she told him the logistics of the night the two met. She said, "He was actually sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and so he abandoned Justin and came over to come and talk to us.”

She continued, “He did not eat; he just stood there and made me laugh.” Seth Meyers then asked her if she knew whether he was the one. To which Blunt replied, "Yeah, I kind of did.”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010 and have two kids together, Hazel and Violet.

