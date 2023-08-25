'You look so much like your father': Fans praise Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joe as he shows off his body and poses like Terminator actor

Joseph Baena, the 25-year-old son of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, is carving out his own path. Known for his uncanny resemblance to his father and his remarkable physique, Baena recently took to Instagram to showcase his impressive transformation.

Is Joseph Baena really following the footsteps of his dad?

In a snapshot that echoed one of his father's signature poses, Baena flexed his muscles while sporting Versace swimming briefs. With one arm gracefully arched behind and the other extended confidently skyward, he fascinated the viewers with his sculpted muscles and poised stance.

His caption, "Ready for Hurricane Hilary," further zoomed in the stance.

The Instagram post triggered a flurry of admiration from fans, who flocked to the comments section to express their awe. In the comments section of his post, one user wrote, "Damn! You look just like your dad” Another comment read, “ouch, we weren’t ready for thisss!!” In the meantime, a third user commented and said: “Very similar, took me a minute to realise its not Arnold”

In an interview with Men’s Health, Baena opened up about his determination and dedication. He revealed, "I'm very motivated and driven. I'm happy about my relationship with my dad." Baena's journey has seen him emulating his father's iconic bodybuilding poses, showcasing a deep respect for the legacy while simultaneously striving to make his mark.

Baena's aspirations extend beyond just bodybuilding; he's showcased his acting talent, leading to exciting rumors about a possible career in Hollywood. With each stride he makes, he appears to be following in his father's footsteps, not only in the zone of physical strength but also in the world of acting.

It is both, dumbbells and deals!

Baena's steadfast dedication to the fitness world has not only cultivated a devoted following but has also garnered support from his father's admirers. Beyond his focus on weights and muscles, he's taken an intriguing turn by becoming a real estate agent at Aria Properties, perfectly situated in the scenic Marina del Rey, California. This career shift highlights his diverse talents and interests.

While he pays homage to his father's iconic bodybuilding poses, he's also forging his own path in a distinctly different field. With a confident stride, he's embracing both the fitness and real estate realms, showcasing his ambition and never-settling resolve.

