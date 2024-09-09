'You Make Me a Better Person': Amy Adams' Emotional Tribute to Her Daughter at TIFF Will Melt Your Heart

The Toronto International Film Festival 2024, which took place on September 8 in Toronto, Canada, saw talent in film, arts, and entertainment being honored. Actress Amy Adams was among the recipients, winning the Tribute Performer Award, and delivering an emotional acceptance speech.

In her heartfelt speech, Adams made a beautiful mention of her daughter, saying, “You make me not only a better mother but a better person. Every day you challenge me,” as reported by Deadline.

These touching words were directed to her 14-year-old daughter, Aviana, who made her official red carpet debut during the world premiere of Nightbitch at the festival.

Interestingly, the theme of Adams' upcoming feature aligns with the honor she received. In the film, she portrays a suburban stay-at-home mom on the verge of a breakdown, who gradually and inexplicably begins transforming into a canine.

Amy Adams discussed her film Nightbitch and mentioned that it is “about motherhood, parenthood, isolation, identity, transformation, relationships, and community.”

She further expressed that it was an honor to be surrounded by a wonderful team of collaborators at the event. Adams credited Matthew Greenfield of Searchlight Pictures, along with her team of six “strong” female producers.

Adams also gave major credit to Rachel Yoder, the author of Nightbitch, and praised director Marielle Heller. She added that there was no one better than Heller to bring the book to life on screen.

"Marielle, you challenge us with topics that seem taboo but are universal. You’re my kind of bitch, Marielle,” she jokingly added.

The Arrival star shared to PEOPLE in a chat that she was excited to attend the event, as it was the first time her daughter joined her for a screening to support her.

As for the movie, the Hollywood star worked with 12 dogs on the sets, who, during the shoot of the scene, had riled up and lunged over Adams. The movie is set to release in theaters on December 6.

