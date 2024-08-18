‘You Never Know If…’: Sofía Vergara Reacts To Joe Manganiello Denying They Split Over Disagreement On Having Kids

It has been over six months since The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got divorced after seven years of marriage. Recently, Manganiello asserted that their disagreement over having children wasn't the reason for their separation and now Vergara is conflicted about her ex-husband’s claims.

During a recent interview with Variety on August 14, Vergara said, “At the end of the day, you never even know if that’s what he said for real. I’ve read a lot of things that I’ve said that I’m like, ‘Huh? What am I gonna do, call him?’ I don’t know if he even said that.”

The 52-year-old Griselda lead stated to the Spanish newspaper El País back in January that Manganiello and she split up because they couldn't agree on whether or not to have children together. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she clarified. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

Vergara gave birth to her son Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez when she was only 19 and now he is now 32 years old. She stated that although she respected older mothers, she did not wish to become one in her 50s. She said, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

But in a July interview with Men’s Journal, Manganiello asserted that Vergara’s remarks regarding their divorce were “simply not true.” He further stated that for the first year and a half of their marriage, they did “try to have a family.” And during the first month of their dating, they had a very important chat right out of the gate, he said. “If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s OK. But that wasn’t the case with her,” he recalled saying. “And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn't.”

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I’m gone’? That’s never who I was,” he said.

Vergara became engaged with the 47-year-old actor after dating him for six months and eventually tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida. After seven years of marriage, the two announced their separation in July 2023 to PageSix citing irreconcilable differences and their divorce was finalized in February 2024. At the time, an exclusive source told Us Weekly that the couple “were living apart” prior to their split.

Both Vergara and Manganiello moved on with new romantic partners before finalizing their divorce. After three months of dating, Manganiello made his red carpet debut with actor Caitlin O'Connor in December 2023 while Vergara was first seen in October 2023 with her boyfriend, orthopedic physician Justin Saliman.

