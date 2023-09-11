'You never really have anything to lose': Sofia Vergara on living it up amidst divorce from Joe Manganiello, attending Beyonce concert

Sofía Vergara might be going through a divorce from husband Joe Manganiello but she has a jam-packed schedule and a life to enjoy. The Colombian-American actress is busy making bi-weekly fashionable appearances on popular talent reality series America's Got Talent where she is one of the four judges. On the other hand, she has her beauty brand Toty to focus on. The 51-year-old star recently also launched her own fall collection at Walmart.

On the other hand, she is living it up by attending concerts, going to parties, and going on vacations. During the live filming for qualifier three of the NBC series, the Modern Family star known for playing Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett opened up about her life amidst separation from Manganiello and the string of concerts she is attending including Beyonce's.

Sofia Vergara on attending Beyonce's concert

Vergara attended Beyonce's super-successful Renaissance Tour recently and gushed about it to Entertainment Tonight. Calling the show spectacular, she said that everyone should learn something from her. "Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything," the model explained. For the unversed, Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter has been performing during the tour, and clips of her have gone viral on the Internet.

Renaissance isn't the only tour, Vergara has attended in recent times. She was also spotted at Karol G's concert and Taylor Swift's massively popular Eras Tour. The actress told the portal that she hasn't gone to so many concerts in her life. She added that she is lucky enough to be invited which is why she is attending events, socializing, partying, and enjoying her life.

Sofia Vergara on living it up amidst Joe Manganiello divorce

Turning philosophical, she further said, "Just do whatever your gut is telling you to do, you never really have anything to lose." Previously, a source told The National Enquirer, "She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison." Vergara was also spotted at Soho House and the Birds Streets Club. "Now that Joe's not waiting at home, she's taking full advantage of the party scene," the report said.

Meanwhile, Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation after seven years of marriage in July. A divorce was filed soon after and the actress has asked the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement between them. The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. They tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida.

