'You only ever see people do the...': When Robert Pattinson called out method acting, claimed actors never become 'lovely to everyone' while 'deep in character'

Robert Pattinson opened about his acting philosophy and revealed his thoughts on method acting, shedding light on the challenges and rewards of his craft, in a candid interview with Jennifer Lopez for Variety's Actors on Actors series. The conversation between these two accomplished actors provided a unique insight into Pattinson's perspective on his work and the intricacies of the acting profession.

The interview delved into Pattinson's experience working on the nightmarish drama The Lighthouse, a film that pushed the boundaries of his acting abilities. Pattinson described his role as a “no limit part,” one that demanded intense emotional commitment and pushed him to his limits. He spoke of how the wild and cathartic scenes left him exhausted, making it impossible to carry the character's madness home with him.

This portrayed the toll that such roles can take on an actor's mental and emotional well-being showcased Pattinson's dedication to his craft.

Pattinson, who respects method acting humorously pointed out and expressed his thoughts. He said, “You only ever see people do the method when they're playing a**holes.”

Jennifer Lopez, his interviewer, concurred, highlighting the importance of letting go of characters at the end of the day to maintain a healthy separation.

Striking the balance: Pattinson's safe space between ‘action’ and ‘cut’

Reflecting on his experience during Good Time with the Safdie brothers, Pattinson recognized the benefits of method acting but also acknowledged its intensity. Instead of staying in character throughout production, he prefered distinct boundaries. He considered the moments between “action” and “cut” as a safe space to fully embrace his character's emotions, knowing there's an endpoint.

Pattinson's interview offered a valuable glimpse into the acting world. His dedication to challenging roles are evident, while his ability to maintain a clear separation between on-screen and off-screen personas showcase his professionalism. Robert Pattinson's approach to acting underscores the importance of balance in an actor's life, ensuring the preservation of mental well-being while delivering captivating performances.

