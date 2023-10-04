'You purposely didn't put a picture': Kim Kardashian faces backlash on social amid recent feud with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian is currently facing backlash from supporters of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, due to a social media post that many interpreted as selfish amid the ongoing feud between the siblings.

In a series of Instagram photos shared on Sunday, October 1st, Kim posted pictures of herself wearing a striking yellow crop top and a stylish black leather miniskirt. The Instagram carousel also featured her daughter, North West, in a coordinating outfit, as well as a heartwarming photo of Kourtney, 44, sharing a loving moment with her husband, Travis Barker, at their Disneyland-themed baby shower. Kim captioned the post with "Baby Barker is coming," accompanied by a white heart emoji.

While Kim appeared to be celebrating her sister's pregnancy, some followers and commenters on the post were skeptical about her true intentions. Comments flooded in, with one person remarking, "A post about baby barker and all of the pics but one are of you (laughing emoji)," Another commenter pointed out, "So, you purposely didn't put a picture of the person having the baby (Kourtney) in a photo with you [two] together." A third added, "Typical Kim to make the post about baby Barker all about her outfit." One social media user even speculated,“I want to think things like this is why Kourtney hates Kim. Another event Kim made about herself. Somewhere, Kourtney is cursing her out.”

Despite the backlash against Kim, Kourtney took a moment to express her gratitude toward her younger sister and the rest of their family by commenting, "Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or my dreams ✨❤️." The need for social distancing at the baby shower was due to the fact that Travis, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the event, which took place at the end of September.

This recent backlash comes in the midst of the ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney, which is being played out in their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. The first episode of the fourth season, which aired on September 28, featured a particularly tense phone call between the two sisters. During the heated exchange, Kourtney accused Kim of being egotistical and selfish, and the conversation ended with Kourtney tearfully expressing her frustration with Kim.