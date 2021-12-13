You’re not allowed: Kim Kardashian scolds North West as 8 year old goes live on TikTok

It's a normal day at the Kardashian-West household as Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter North West and her mother are at loggerheads over the daughter's decision to go live on TikTok without informing the beauty mogul. Many fans have captured the moment and uploaded it on social media platforms!

North went live to give a house tour to her fans from their newly created TikTok account 'kimandnorth' where the mother-daughter duo have posted various short videos from their everyday lives! North was witnessed filming the hallway of her home and the Christmas tree which they put up for the occasion. Kim and Kanye's daughter also shared a sneak peek at the Kardashian family's Sing 2 theme decorations.

However, when she exclaimed to her mother that she has gone live without taking any prior permission, the beauty mogul didn't seem too thrilled. "Mom, I’m live," North West said while giggling. When Kim finally understood what North was up to, she took to scolding her daughter which got captured in the live video. “No stop. You’re not allowed to," Kim replied, frowning.

Understanding that her mother isn't very happy with her decision, North quickly discontinued the video. "Ok bye," she said as Kim asked in the background, "Is she really live?"

Take a look at the live video uploaded by one of Kim's fan accounts:

North and Kim's account has already surpassed 2 million followers and 14 million likes on TikTok. The account is filled with videos of North and Kim hanging out with the Kardashians and Jenners on various occasions.

