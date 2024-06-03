Jessica Lange Reflects On Early Grandmotherhood

American actress and Feud movie star Jessica Range is getting comfortable with being a young grandmother. She has started enjoying the journey so far.

In a special interview with PEOPLE, Tony Award-winning actress Jessica Lange, currently starring in the Broadway play Mother Play — A Play in Five Evictions, shared her experience of becoming a grandmother in her 50s. The 75-year-old Feud star has three children: Shura, Hannah, and Walker. Her granddaughters, Adah and Ilse Bryan, are now in college. Lange expressed that when her daughter Shura made her a grandmother at a young age, it felt like reliving motherhood all over again.

"It was special having grandchildren at a young age because I was only in my early 50s when my first granddaughter was born. You grow up with them," Jessica Lange explains.

Jessica Lange reflects on Parenthood’s impact

"It's like raising another set of kids," Jessica Lange reflected when she thought about her experience. We spent a lot of time together, traveling and having adventures. It was really special." She seemed very happy talking about her grandchildren.

"It's like raising another set of kids," Jessica Lange reflected when she thought about her experience. We spent a lot of time together, traveling and having adventures. It was really special." She seemed very happy talking about her grandchildren.

Jessica Lange feels blessed and very fortunate. Parenthood shifted her focus from herself to others. She admits she was extremely willful before becoming a mother, which she isn't proud of when reflecting on her journey since 1981.

"With children, it's often the first time you prioritize someone else," she says. "It's a big shift and a valuable life lesson." Shura, 43, Hannah, 38, and Walker, 36, all pursued careers in the arts, which Jessica Lange loves. "I'm proud they've found their own paths and passions," she says.

Jessica Lange balances family dynamics on and off stage

The American Horror Story actress explores family dynamics in real life and onstage. In Mother Play, she plays the tough matriarch Phyllis to Carl (Jim Parsons) and Martha (Celia Keenan-Bolger). Lange described working with Parsons, 51, and Keenan-Bolger, 46, as "one of the greatest joys of my life," as she shared with PEOPLE.

She also said, "From the start, we had this special connection, which makes a big difference when you go on stage with these actors."

Jessica Lange, Parsons, and Keenan-Bolger were all nominated for the Tony Awards in 2024 for their roles in Mother Play. The play runs at the Hayes Theater on Broadway until June 16.

Directed by Tina Landau, the play is described as bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest, delving into family dynamics and the revelations in confronting the past.

Mother Play marks Lange's debut on Broadway in an original character role. This follows her previous Broadway performances in productions like A Streetcar Named Desire (1992), The Glass Menagerie (2005), and her Tony-winning performance in Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016).

