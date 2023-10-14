‘You really know how to…’: Dylan Sprouse wishes wife Barbara Palvin ‘Happy dirty 30’ on her birthday

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been all the rage. From their picture-perfect relationship to their even more enchanting wedding, the Sprouse couple has been in the news for all the right reasons. The two got married this year in July in the most minimalist yet fairytale-style wedding. And now, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star is celebrating his wife for the first time after tying the knot. Dylan Sprouse shared a beautiful tribute to his wife Barbara Palvin on her 30th birthday on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged after dating for five years? DETAILS here

Dylan Sprouse wishes his wife Barbara Palvin a happy 30th birthday

Barbara Palvin is enjoying her big 30 with Dylan Sprouse! The actor posted a series of pictures of him with his wife from a trip to Napa Valley, California. In the first photo he shared, Palvin, whose milestone birthday happened on Sunday, stood in front of a vineyard holding a glass of red. Behind her, a sign that read, "Welcome to this world-famous wine-growing region, Napa Valley," could be seen.

Sprouse captioned the post, "Happy dirty 30 to my wife. Truly, I’ve never enjoyed being drunk on a locomotive before, but you really know how to keep me on my toes!"

The model wore a leopard-print dress and leather jacket, along with oval-shaped sunglasses, for the wine-themed vacation. The following image showed Palvin flipping her hair while sitting on what appeared to be an opulent train. Another adorable image in Sprouse's carousel showed the couple in a vineyard, with the actor standing next to his wife and giving her a bear hug.

The sun was glaring off the lens of his camera as Sprouse took a picture of Palvin walking in front of him through a vineyard. The final image in the actor's Thursday post showed Sprouse leaning in and laying a kiss on Palvin's cheek as she smiled. This was the actor's way of celebrating his wife.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s relationship

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin first connected at a party in 2017, but they didn't take their relationship public until June of the following year. Afterwards, the Victoria's secret angel made the relationship public on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and Sprouse on his birthday in August 2018.

After getting married on July 15 in a church outside of Budapest, Hungary, the nation where the Armani Beauty ambassador was born and raised, the couple is now man and wife for almost three months. The ceremony was held in the same church where Palvin's parents were married 34 years prior.

ALSO READ: Inside Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse's wedding: From custom outfits to the first dance; Here's what we know