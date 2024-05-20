'You Represent The America Of Wide Spaces': Kevin Costner Receives France’s Order of Arts And Letters Honor In Cannes

Kevin Costner was honored with France’s Order of Arts and Letters at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, ahead of the premiere of his upcoming Western flick Horizon: An American Saga.

“You represent the America of wide spaces, the America of free minds, the America of cinema, and the love of culture that we share on both sides of the Atlantic,” French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said while acknowledging the actor and filmmaker’s contribution.

“I will always love you,” she added, as she pinned the honorary green ribboned medal to Costner’s white suit. The I Will Always Love You remark, for the unversed, was about his role in the 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard opposite Whitney Houston and its record-breaking track I Will Always Love You.

France’s Order of Arts and Lettres significance and Kevin Costner’s reaction to it

The Order of Arts and Letters (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) is a French honor established in 1957 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions in the artistic or literary domain in France or around the world. The order is divided into three ranks: Knight, Officer, and Commander, with the latter being the highest rank.

Previous recipients of the order in the world of cinema include Neil Jordan, Sharon Stone, Johnnie To, Tim Burton, and Daine Kruger.

On joining the list of the aforementioned luminaries, Costner said, “Being honored in this way at the Cannes Film Festival, the international home of cinema, with my own film about to play, trying to find the right words is difficult."

"When I find myself retracing the breadcrumbs of my life, I'm a much simpler person than you might imagine, but I understand this day and this moment completely, and it's one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life," he added.

The actor then hit the Cannes red carpet for the screening of part one of his two-part passion project, Horizon, which received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Grand Lumiere Theater after its premiere.

Horizon: An American Saga receives a 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Costner’s Horizon became a Cannes favorite on Sunday, May 19, as the film received a 10-minute standing ovation following its premiere. The production, which, per Costner, will have three more installments, is set to open in U.S. theaters on June 28, with the second part arriving on August 18.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Costner has shot a few days for Part 3 of the film, but as of now, the production has been halted due to a lack of funds. For those not in the loop, Costner has poured $20 million of his own money into the $90 million plus budgeted film. The actor has not only starred in and produced the film but has also contributed as a co-writer and director.

Horizon: An American Saga is “a multifaceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West,” per Warner Bros. Pictures, which is the official distributor of the film.

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Jamie Campbell Bower, and more round up the rest of the film’s cast.

