You Season 4: Details about Penn Badgley’s show release date, plot, cast

You season 4 is one of the most anticipated shows in the world of streaming. Ever since its announcement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know what new trouble will cook up in Joe Goldberg’s (played by Penn Badgley) life. The fourth season of You will be released in two batches. With the first batch of episodes of the latest season is just a few days away from release, we have jotted down every possible information you need about the popular Netflix show. Scroll below to find out! When will You season 4 part 1 release?

Created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the popular psychological thriller You season 4 – the first five episodes of the season – to be precise, will release on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 9, at 12 am ET for the US audience. For the ones in the UK, the season will be out at 8 am GMT. The first two episodes are directed by John Scott, the third is by Shamin Sharif. The remaining two episodes are directed by Harry Jierjian.

When will You season 4 part 2 release? The second part of the fourth season of the Penn Badgley starrer will release on March 9, 2023. Do we have a trailer for You season 4? Yes. A trailer for the upcoming season was released in January 2023 itself. The trailer shows Joe Goldberg in London. The synopsis read, “Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.”

Who is in the cast of You season 4? You season 4 will feature Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, and Tati Gabrielle will also reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy again. Apart from them as the leading cast members, the thriller will also feature Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers. What is the plot of You season 4? The upcoming season of You will be set in Europe, with parts of it shot in London and Paris. The protagonist Joe Goldberg will be seen as a university professor in London, who lives under the fake name of Jonathan Moore. When his past comes haunting, Joe will be seen falling back into his familiar patterns.

