You Season 4 Part 2 Ending explained: What happened to Joe Goldberg and Who Was Eat the Rich Killer?

The You season 4 Part 1 shows how Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) becomes entangled with the socialite crowd that is targetted by the Eat the Rich killer. He tries to protect Kate, his new love, and keeps his past behind him by letting his ex-obsession Marienne to get back to Paris with her daughter. However, it does not end here as the series takes many shocking twists and turns. Here is the ending explained for part 2 of season 4.

You Season 4 Part 2 Ending explained

Earlier it was questioned how Marienne was only one of the love interests who successfully escaped his web but in part 2 it was revealed that she was again kidnapped and held prisoner by Joe. By the end of the series, we think that Marienne was dead because of an overdose but in reality, she escaped with the help of Nadia and safely returned back to Paris.

Nadia tries to take down Joe and his crimes but in a brutal twist of events Joe sets Nadia’s boyfriend for Eat the Rich killings and hands Nadia a knife after murdering a student.

Joe improves his relationship with Kate as she becomes the richest woman alive since the former killed her billionaire father in an aircraft hangar. Kate also completely rebrands Joe Goldberg's image with the help of the PR team. In a voiceover, Goldberg also warns that he will do anything to protect his lifestyle with Kate even if it means killing someone.

Who was Eat the Rich Killer?

After reading Rhys Montrose's memoir, Joe Goldberg feels connected to him and soon becomes obsessed. So Joe undertakes Rhys' persona to carry out the Eat the Rich killings. In his twisted mind, Joe was protecting Kate and hiding the truth about Marienne.

