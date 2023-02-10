You season 4 star Penn Badgley reveals how his 2-year-old son incorporates the show in his life

Penn Badgley is currently all over the news. After all, the internet’s favourite charming serial killer Joe Goldberg is back yet again in the latest season of You. The Netflix original You Season 4 Part 1 just premiered on the streaming platform yesterday, and fans have not stopped talking about the psychological thriller. In the meantime, Penn Badgley, who plays the lead actor in the series has been appearing in different interviews and sharing several anecdotes from his personal and professional life. Speaking of which, in an interview with Access Hollywood, Penn spoke about his two-year-old son, and how the toddler has incorporated the actor’s show into his life. You season 4 star Penn Badgley talks about his son

We shall all agree that Penn Badgley’s You might not be the best show for the actor’s two-year-old son. However, while chatting with Access Hollywood, Penn revealed an adorable way his little one has incorporated the show into his life. When asked about any important milestone that his son crossed, Badgley replied, “He is talking a lot. He says ‘you’ instead of ‘me’…instead of saying ‘I’m hungry,’ or ‘I’m finished’ he’ll be like ‘are you all finished?’ and I’ll be like ‘are you all finished’ and he’ll be like, ‘yeah.' It is very funny.” Quite adorable, don’t you think?

More about You Season 4 Part 1 The first part of the fourth season of You released on the streaming platform yesterday, February 9. The second installment of the season will be out on March 9. Apart from Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Tati Gabrielle also reprised her role as Marienne Bellamy. Apart from them as the leading cast members, the thriller also features Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers. You season 4 is set in Europe, with parts of it shot in London and Paris. The protagonist Joe Goldberg is seen as a university professor in London, who lives under the fake name of Jonathan Moore. When his past comes haunting, Joe predictably falls back into his familiar patterns.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Ritchie joins Penn Badgley starrer 'You' Season 4