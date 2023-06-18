You Season 5: Penn Badgley talks about Joe Goldberg’s ‘loose ends’, teases return of his enemies

Couple of months back, Netflix released Season 4 of You which received a fairly good response from the viewers. Season 4 was released in two parts, part one in February and part two in March. Recently, it was announced that the You season 5 will be the last and final season of this hit Netflix series. During the annual Tudum presentation of Netflix more details about You season 5 have been revealed. Here is everything to know about the same.

What to expect from You Season 5?

During Netflix's global fan event Tudum, the team shared a special video message from Penn Badgley teasing the fifth season of the hit series You. In the video clip, Badgley says that there are ‘many loose ends from Joe's past’ which indicates that Joe’s enemies from the past will return in this season. But he didn’t reveal the names of people who will be returning to the final season.

The footage then revealed the ‘loose ends’ from Joe’s past including Dr. Nicky, Sherry and Cary Conrad, and Joe's former young companions Paco and Ellie. There might also be recurring characters from season 4 as well such as his student Nadia or Lady Phoebe. This video also includes Theo Engler, Joe’s wife Love Quinn former lover, who might return to seek revenge for her murder.

Season 4 ended with Joe Goldberg returning back to New York from London with his billionaire girlfriend Kate Galvin Lockwood.

About the series You

Netflix also released a statement: “YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season. We're excited – and a bit terrified – to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending.”

The premiere date and cast of the You season 5 still remains unknown. You Seasons 1 to 4 are currently available for streaming on Netflix. In this hit series, Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg as he stalks different women in each season. His obsession drives him to remove each and every obstacle, including killing other people in the process.

