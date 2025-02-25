You Season 5 Teaser OUT: Joe Goldberg Turns ‘Luckiest’ Guy in NY For Fifth and Final Season of Netflix Thriller

Netflix dropped the teaser of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of You! Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg and from the looks of it, he has found another love interest or murder target for the season, Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie).

The trailer starts with Joe narrating “Love tests us. I’ve been tested more than most.” He claims his relationship with Kate, who is his wife in the fifth season, will be the last one. Joe narrates how he went from rags to riches both in life and love after meeting Kate.

From the trailer, it’s evident that Kate comes from a wealthy background. Joe claims he would judge her earlier, how rich aristocrats are douchebags in real life. However, she opened “doors” for him that he could never have imagined.

“Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?” he narrates. Not sure about the luckiest but Joe Goldberg will for sure take the prize for the creepiest guy in town. From the trailer, it's clear that the character is just as twisted and conniving as he was in the first season.

“Joe Goldberg returns to New York City to start a new life but is threatened by his past and his own desires,” says the official synopsis. Will he finally get the taste of his own medicine or at least some punishment for the lives he so gruesomely took?

Fans must stay tuned to Netflix to find out Joe’s next move. You season 5 will be released on the streamer on April 24, 2025.