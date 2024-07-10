'You Should Do It': JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Grandmother Supports Her Drinking Alcohol During Stage Performances

In her JoJo Siwa Now podcast, JoJo Siwa discussed how her grandmother had been supportive of her decision to include alcohol in her stage acts. Amidst her punk rebranding, these moments have quickly become some of the most unforgettable parts of her performances.

JoJo Siwa's grandmother lets her take a shot on stage

JoJo Siwa mentioned that she got this idea during a rehearsal session for Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today just after she turned 21 years old. She recalled how she made up her mind to take one drink before her performance and mentioned that when she told her grandmother about it, grandma supported her. According to People, the Karma singer recalled:

"I was like, ‘I wanna f***ing take a shot before this.’ And my grandma was like, ‘Alright, JoJo. You should do it.’ And I was like, alright. Let's do it!"

Her support has resulted in her taking shots as a ritual presently when on stage. Particularly during Pride celebrations, Siwa takes a shot of liquor, and she recalls the crowd going ballistic in joy. She spoke about how this has excited crowds, such as at LA Pride at the Park, where she came out with a Tito’s Vodka bottle, chugging it in front of her audience.

Advertisement

JoJo Siwa receives encouragement and support from fans at Pride

Appreciating the support given by fans during recent shows in cities like L.A., London, New York City, Miami, and Chicago, Siwa thanked them for their overwhelming support and enthusiasm. On social media, she celebrated setting attendance records in Chicago, calling it “unreal,” and took time off to appreciate her fan base for being dedicated.

She took to Instagram to exclaim with joy:

"What a time to be alive. Yesterday was unreal. I found out I set the record for most people in attendance at Chicago Pride at 2 a f---ing clock in the afternoon."

Apart from on-stage activities, Siwa is getting ready for the release of her debut EP titled Guilty Pleasure, set to drop on July 12. She has been giving glimpses through music videos and tracklists on social media, hence building up excitement in anticipation of another musical project from her.

Advertisement

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude on social media, saying:

"You all really did that, showed up and had the best time with me. I saw you all with your posters, ur F*IN KARMA MAKEUP YOU ICONS, some construction vests, some JOJO BOWS, f*ing epic. Best f***ing time I love you THANK YOU."

From JoJo Siwa's podcast episodes to her personal posts online, her interaction with her audiences continues evolving, reflecting her gratitude and excitement for her fans' dedication.

ALSO READ: 'I Think Really Was Detrimental To My Career': JoJo Siwa Recalls How Dance Moms Changed Her Career and Life